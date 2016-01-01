Christmas performances give Behrami and Watford confidence

Valon Behrami is confident of getting a result against Manchester City after Watford's performances against Chelsea and Tottenham over the Christmas period left them in high spirits.

Quique Sanchez Flores' men lie ninth in the Premier League table and, although they only took a single point from their tough festive fixtures, they continued to impress.

Reigning champions Chelsea, who remarkably lie nine points shy of Watford in 14th, were held to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day.

Two days later, following a red card for Nathan Ake, Son Heung-min flicked a late winner for Spurs to sink the 10-man hosts 2-1.

Watford return to Vicarage Road on Saturday, when victory would close them to within four points of title-chasing City who have not won on their travels in the Premier League since September.

"We know that at home we have the quality to get a good result, and if we keep working like this we can be more lucky than we were in our last game," Behrami told Hornets Player.

"We've just played against two great teams but you could see no difference. Chelsea was a really good game and we took a risk with the penalty, but luckily they didn't score, and against Tottenham we made a great effort with 10 against 11, but in the end it was unlucky what happened.

"We'll just keep going with the same mentality, and we are positive for the next game."

City will be the first team to play Watford twice in the Premier League this season, having registered a 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium in August.

Former West Ham midfielder Behrami concedes his team-mates may find the going tougher during the second half of the campaign against teams now wise to their strengths and capabilities.

"It is more difficult because now the teams start to know us, they start to see that we have a great team, but we are working hard to improve every day and to make sure we don't make any mistakes," he added.

"We are in a good situation, the team is performing very well, and we are going to try and keep going like this."