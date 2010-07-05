Ciani: Bordeaux can bounce back

Blanc has accepted the challenge to resurrect the shambolic French national team, while Chamakh has finally completed his long-awaited move to Arsenal.

And playmaker Yoann Gourcuff is also being linked with a move away from the club before the start of the new campaign, with the Gunners believed to be poised to make an approach should Cesc Fabregas leave Emirates Stadium for Barcelona.

"It hurt us to lose Laurent Blanc and Marouane [Chamakh] but football today is like that," Ciani told France Football magazine.

"Some players leave, others arrive. As we are not in the Champions League this season, it's to be expected.

"Players of that stature always want to play for the big clubs."

And Ciani insisted that the Stade Chaban Delmas side will be able to cope should Gourcuff - also linked with Lyon as well as Arsene Wenger's Gunners - depart.

“Yoann has the right to consider a move. If he leaves, it won't be disastrous, we just have to replace him, that's all. Even without Yoann, we'll fight for the title."

Bordeaux won their first Ligue 1 title in 10-years under Blanc's stewardship in 2008/09 but had to make do with sixth place last term as Marseille took the title.

But Ciani is confident new boss Jean Tigana can reignite their aspirations.

"He inspires respect - of course - because of his past as player but also as a coach. Bordeaux are a great club. I chose to stay at Bordeaux this season because I'm convinced we can reclaim the title."

