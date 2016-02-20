City must ignore crazy Diego Costa - Fernando

Fernando insists Manchester City must not obsess over provocative Chelsea striker Diego Costa as the teams prepare to meet in the FA Cup.

City will the make trip to Stamford Bridge for Sunday's fifth-round clash against Chelsea, with all eyes set to be on Costa.

The feisty Spain international has enjoyed some heated exchanges with City, and the match in London is expected to be no different.

And Fernando is braced for what the 27-year-old has to offer.

"We know what he is like, what he will do," Fernando told The Sun. "Costa is always the same. He tries to obstruct opponents, to wind them up.

"But we know what to expect from him. He always tries to provoke.

"What we have to do is ignore this, to concentrate on ourselves, to focus on what we can do to win the game. There are other players in the Chelsea team to think about anyway.

"What we cannot allow ourselves to do is obsess about Costa."