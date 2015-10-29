City star Fernando vows to answer his doubters

Manchester City star Fernando has vowed to continue winning over his critics after a stellar showing in Wednesday's thrashing of Crystal Palace in the League Cup.

The tenacious midfielder made 22 Premier League starts in his debut season at the Etihad Stadium last term, but injuries hampered his form.

However, Fernando has been approaching the sort of performance levels that convinced City to fork out a reported £12million to Porto for his services.

The 28-year-old is refusing to rest on his laurels, though, and says he still has plenty to do to win over the City faithful.

"My name will only be recognised in this club from the moment we actually start winning trophies," he is quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

"I know that I have to improve, but that is what I will keep doing. Only when we things, and I am contributing something, will my name become known at this club."

Fernando says that his hit-and-miss first season was due to returning too soon from a groin problem.

"When you are not at 100 per cent it is hard, especially in the Premier League, and that is what happened to me last season," he added.

"But I am back from my injury and playing well. I feel fit and that is the best aspect of it."