City star Parris targets domestic treble

Nikita Parris has emphasised Manchester City Women’s sights are firmly fixed on claiming a domestic treble this season, declaring after Saturday’s Continental Cup win: “We’ll be coming for the rest.”

City lifted the cup for a third time after beating Arsenal Women 4-2 on penalties at Bramall Lane following a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes, gaining revenge for their loss to the Gunners in last year’s final.

Nick Cushing’s side, who failed to win a trophy last term, are two points clear of second-placed Arsenal in the Women’s Super League having played two games more and are through to the Women’s FA Cup quarter-finals.

Saturday’s contest extended their unbeaten domestic run to 28 games, stretching back to May.

City and England forward Parris told Press Association Sport: “The Conti Cup has come back home!

“It’s massive for us. It’s one trophy down and two to go, so we keep rolling.

“We go on international duty and then we come back and get ready for the league games and the FA Cup because we are coming for those trophies too.

“I compete every single day in training and matches to win trophies and be the best person and player I can.

“The treble is definitely possible, there’s no reason not. This is our first trophy and we’ll be coming for the rest.”

Nikita Parris is confident City can add the Super League and FA Cup to their trophy haul this season (Martin Rickett/PA)

City went close to scoring on a number of occasions prior to the penalties, with Parris and Janine Beckie both hitting the crossbar.

The subsequent shoot-out saw Lauren Hemp’s penalty kept out by Arsenal goalkeeper Sari Van Veenendaal, before City’s Karen Bardsley saved efforts from Leah Williamson and Danielle Van De Donk. Beckie then netted the spot-kick that sealed victory.

England defender Williamson told Arsenal’s official website: “It’s hard to take going that far with no reward.

“Maybe that was all we deserved from the game in the end, a shot at penalties. They obviously hit the woodwork twice.

“Obviously nobody wants to be the person that misses and that was me. I’m upset because I don’t (usually) miss. That’s not the person I am.

“You go that far and you play so hard, you run so far, your legs hurt and everything hurts and then suddenly you can’t pass the ball into the back of the net from 12 yards, so I’m upset about that.

“Ultimately, however, I think that’s the most resilient I’ve ever seen us as a team. We worked so hard for each other and we really stuck together when times were tough. It was a tough game.

“It’s just rubbish that we failed at the easiest part, rolling the ball into the net from 12 yards out.”

Injury-hit Arsenal had only five substitutes for the game, including top-scorer Vivianne Miedema, who boss Joe Montemurro had dropped to the bench as a precaution due to fatigue and ended up coming on in the 69th minute.