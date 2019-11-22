Clarets eye first away success of season

Burnley are setting their sights on banking a first away win of the season against a Watford side who have struggled in front of their own fans.

Burnley entered the international break in high spirits, with a 3-0 victory over West Ham at Turf Moor lifting them back to 10th in the table, but have taken just three points from a possible 18 on the road.

Only bottom club Norwich have a worse return than that but the Clarets have an ideal opportunity to put things right with Saturday’s trip to Vicarage Road, where Watford have failed to win in their last 10 Premier League matches.

Jack Cork, who played for the Hornets under Brendan Rodgers during a 2009 loan spell, said: “We will be going there trying to get a first away win and they will be trying to get a first home win, so it will be a tough game for both teams and hopefully one where we can come away with the points.

“It will be nice to get that first away win and put it away and put it to the back of our minds, to go there and have a good performance and start this Christmas period with a win.

“But there’s never an easy game. Last season Watford reached the FA Cup final and finished in the top half and are still the same group really.

“They’ve been losing games and when you’re in that streak it’s hard to pull yourself out and find that spark you need. It’s tough.”

Burnley captain Ben Mee is equally keen to end the awayday drought but is happy with the season overall, with the club’s tally of 15 points putting them six clear compared to the same stage last year.

“We’re miles away from where we were last season,” Mee told the club’s official website.

“Last season wasn’t good enough. We wanted to be better and we are doing that.

“We have put in some good performances away from home – minus the one at Sheffield United – without getting a win. Hopefully we can pick that up and move on from there.”