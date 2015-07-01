Claridge excited by potential Pearson successors

Steve Claridge believes Leicester City have an excellent pool of potential managers to choose from to replace the sacked Nigel Pearson.

Unattached trio Paul Lambert, Sam Allardyce and Harry Redknapp have all been heavily linked with a move to the King Power Stadium, with Burnley's Sean Dyche and Bolton Wanderers' Neil Lennon also reportedly in the frame.

And former Leicester striker Claridge believes the club's Thai owners should resist looking abroad and have the pick of the home-grown bunch after removing Pearson from his role on Tuesday.

"There are a few decent candidates [out there]," he told Perform. "Three or four who have been named who I think could be very good.

"This is a time when there are people out there, there are three or four who would be okay and would fit at the football club.

"I think there are enough people with experience of the Premier League who would be available, who would do the job, I don't think they need to take that sort risk [appointing a foreign coach].

"Up until now they [Leicester's Thai owners] have been the role models, they have been very good, I hope they carry on as they have before.

"In a football sense they've been very good for the football club."