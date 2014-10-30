Clark targets great escape with Blackpool

With the Lancashire team propping up the rest of the Championship and already seven points adrift of safety after winning just one of their opening 14 league games, Clark was installed as Jose Riga's successor on Thursday.

Riga lasted just four-and-a-half months and reportedly endured a difficult relationship with owner Karl Oyston - Blackpool made a failed approach for then Burton Albion manager Gary Rowett in September - but Clark is confident he can prosper at Bloomfield Road after signing a one-year rolling deal.

"The main objective is to try and keep the club in the Championship and build from there," Clark told the club's official website.

"It is a big challenge because of our position in the league but it's a challenge that can be overcome.

"It's one that if we achieve what we set out to achieve, which is to stay in the league, it will be a tremendous feat by the whole group.

"I'm very confident with the players I've got here, in what we can do going forward, that we can achieve those goals."

Clark was earlier this month sacked by Birmingham City, who he helped beat the drop on the final day of the Championship season last term.