Clarke: Reading to pick up the underdog tag

Arsenal stand in the way of Reading and an unprecedented FA Cup final appearance after the Berkshire club won through to their first semi-final since 1927 courtesy of a comprehensive replay win over Bradford at Madejski Stadium.

Bradford claimed the scalps of Premier League duo Chelsea and Sunderland en route to the quarters and Clarke will take hope from the League One side's giant-killing run as Reading attempt to upstage Arsenal at Wembley next month.

"You see tonight what it means to us," Clarke said afterwards.

"We go to the semi-final and a difficult game against Arsenal but we go there with hope and belief that maybe we can continue the good work of Bradford.

"Bradford have been fantastic underdogs in this tournament this year and we look to pick up the baton now and do it in the semi-final."

A goalless draw at Valley Parade forced a replay but Bradford had no answer to Reading's fast start on Monday.

Reading stormed out of the blocks via goals to Hal Robson-Kanu and Garath McCleary before the 10-minute mark.

Bradford saw their hopes of a comeback extinguished when Filipe Morais saw red in the 63rd minute and Jamie Mackie completed the scoring five minutes later.

"Reading were the better team on the night and we gave ourselves a mountain to climb," said Bradford coach Phil Parkinson.

"They played with a spring in their step after that and we found it difficult to respond. A two-goal lead after 10 minutes lifted the whole crowd and their players but we have got to be immensely proud.

"This is tough to take, we wanted to progress but we have got to quickly move on and reflect on this year's competition."