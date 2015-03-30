Clasie pulls out of Netherlands squad
Jordy Clasie will miss Netherlands' friendly with Spain in Amsterdam on Tuesday after withdrawing from the squad with a knee injury.
The midfielder was an unused substitute in Saturday's 1-1 Euro 2016 qualifying draw with Turkey.
But an announcement on the Dutch football association's website on Monday confirmed he had pulled out of the squad and will return to his club Feyenoord.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.