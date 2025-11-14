Watch Poland vs Netherlands: Live streams for World Cup 2026 qualifier between the last Group G hopefuls

Watch Poland vs Netherlands as Ronald Koeman's Oranje aim to seal their place at World Cup 2026, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Group G reaches its thrilling apex in Warsaw on Friday evening as the top two go head to head.

Second-placed Poland are three points behind the Netherlands, so defeat would be the end of their automatic qualification hopes. Goal difference notwithstanding, they still need to look over their shoulders at Finland if they lose their penultimate game.

Here's what you need to know about live streams and broadcast options to watch Poland vs Netherlands online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Poland vs Netherlands for FREE in Poland

Poland vs Netherlands will be broadcast live on Polish television on TVP 1.

It can be streamed for free on TVP Sport.

Watch Poland vs Netherlands from anywhere

How to watch Poland vs Netherlands in the UK

Poland's World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands will be available to stream live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

This is a pay-per-view match costing £2.49 for UK viewers but a standard Amazon account is the only other requirement – you don't need a Prime subscription.

How to watch Poland vs Netherlands in the US

Live coverage of Poland vs Netherlands will be available for fans in the United States on Fubo TV.

Poland vs Netherlands: Match Preview

Group G leaders the Netherlands take their undefeated World Cup qualifying record into their toughest match of the group on Friday evening.

The Dutch have scored 22 goals in six qualifiers thus far and have dropped points only against Poland, for whom Matty Cash equalised in Rotterdam in September.

Seven of those goals were scored by Memphis Depay, who is now his country's record international scorer with 54 goals in 106 appearances. One of them, a penalty, was scored against Poland in the Nations League five years ago.

Jan Urban's Poland have lost three of their players to injury since he named the squad but have no shortage of experience. Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski are international centurions and could be joined in this match week by Kamil Grosicki.

No fewer than 16 of the Netherlands players are employed in the Premier League and Donyell Malen could come up against Aston Villa teammate Cash.

If Poland can inflict defeat on the Netherlands, Monday's concurrent fixtures will be supremely tense events, with Poland away in Malta and the Netherlands playing at home against Lithuania.

The Dutch have the superior goal difference. If they were to lose in Warsaw on Friday, they might need it in order to avoid a most unwelcome play-off.