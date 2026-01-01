How to watch Sunderland vs Man City: Live stream and TV info as the Black Cats put unbeaten home record on the line again

Watch Sunderland vs Man City in the Premier League today, as FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Sunderland vs Man City key information • Date: Thursday 01 January 2016 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Sunderland are still unbeaten on home soil in the Premier League this term.

The Black Cats have often been a joy to watch and look more than good enough to remain in the division come May, barring an absolute calamitous second half of the campaign.

Manchester City have typically found their form at the right point and are hot on the heels of league leaders Arsenal.

The future around boss Pep Guardiola continues, but it does look increasingly likely that Antoine Semenyo will become a City player in the next few weeks.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Sunderland vs Man City online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Sunderland vs Man City in the UK

Sunderland vs Man City will be shown live on Sky Sports, as well as every game in the Premier League on Matchweek 19. Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

The action will be available on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event as well as on Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports £35 per month will get you all Sky Sports channels live streams for the 215 Premier League games being offered. That's on a 24-month contract. For less of a commitment, you can get Sky Sports channels through NowTV for a similar monthly price but with any-time cancellation.

Watch Sunderland vs Man City in the US

Sunderland vs Man City will be shown live in the United States on USA Network.

To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, and those can be found with Sling or YouTube TV.

How to watch Sunderland vs Man City in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Sunderland vs Man City through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Watch Sunderland vs Man City from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

Sunderland vs Man City: Premier League preview

Still undefeated at the Stadium of Light this season, Sunderland hosts Manchester City in what could be their toughest test yet.

Despite losing a whole bunch of players to the Africa Cup of Nations, Regis Le Bris' side has coped fairly well, all things considered.

Granit Xhaka's experience with the armband looks invaluable as ever, having now played every game in the Premier League this term.

Ajibola Alese (shoulder) and Daniel Ballard are sidelined and will play no part in this one, while Habib Diarra, Bertrand Traore, Chemsdine Talbi, Noah Sadiki, Arthur Masuaku and Reinildo Mandava are away at AFCON.

City left it late to beat Forest at The City Ground, with Rayan Cherki's low drive earning yet another three points for the Sky Blues.

That's now eight wins from their last 10 outings in the Premier League, as Guardiola's men begin to turn the screw around this period once again.

It would be most helpful if Arsenal and Aston Villa drew, with City then perhaps handed the chance to go top of the pile.

Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait Nouri are away at AFCON, whilst the injured quartet includes John Stones (muscle), Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Jeremy Doku (leg) and Oscar Bobb (muscle).

Sunderland vs Man City: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Sunderland 1-3 Man City

City were too good for Sunderland a few weeks ago, and we see this one ending the same way.