How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live stream and TV info for Premier League clash

Watch Brentford vs Tottenham in the Premier League today, with FourFourTwo laying on all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Brentford vs Tottenham key information • Date: Thursday 01 January 2016 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Brentford are bidding to follow up their impressive 4-1 win over Bournemouth as they host Spurs.

The Bees are going well at the halfway point, as evidenced by their brilliant display against the Cherries to see out 2025.

Tottenham earned a much-needed win over Crystal Palace thanks to Archie Gray's first goal for the club a few days ago.

Pressure is still on Thomas Frank, as he reunites once again with his former side in West London.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Brentford vs Tottenham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham in the UK

Brentford vs Tottenham will be shown live on Sky Sports, as well as every game in the Premier League on Matchweek 19. Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

The action will be available on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event as well as on Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Brentford vs Tottenham in the US

Brentford vs Tottenham will be shown live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Roughly half of all Premier League games are live streamed on Peacock, where plans start from $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. You can go ad-free for $16.99 a month / $169.999 a year.

How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Tottenham through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.

Watch Brentford vs Tottenham from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Brentford vs Tottenham is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I still get tickets for Brentford vs Tottenham?

Tickets for the clash between Brentford vs Tottenham can still be purchased via Seat Unique.

Get Brentford tickets at Seat Unique Brentford hospitality offers a stylish matchday experience with premium padded seating and exceptional pitch views. Packages include access to exclusive lounges pre- and post-match, gourmet multi-course dining with paired drinks, a complimentary bar, the official programme, and fast-track entry, perfect for celebrating or entertaining clients.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Brentford vs Tottenham: Premier League preview

Brentford were tipped for relegation at the start of the 2025/26 season, but seem to be going well at the midway point.

Keith Andrews has continued where his opposite in the dugout for this one, Frank, left off, as evidenced by some brilliant results on home soil.

The Bees are ranked 7th in the form table over the last six games, winning three, drawing one and losing twice.

Igor Thiago is the division's second top goal scorer with 11 and has been brilliant. Kevin Schade is another who is having a good campaign.

READ MORE See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Tottenham have been up and down to say the least, but did earn another big win at Selhurst Park a few days ago.

Frank is facing pressure, but injuries continue to mount up, with a huge number of players out of action at present.

Lucas Bergvall is facing a late fitness test over a groin issue, but Xavi Simons (suspended), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma (both AFCON) are all out.

Brennan Johnson is also said to be on his way to Crystal Palace, so whether the Welshman plays in this one remains to be seen.

Brentford vs Tottenham: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brentford 3-3 Tottenham

We are predicting goals galore and think this one will end level in West London