How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live stream and TV info for Premier League clash
Tottenham travel to West London on New Year's Day for a clash with the Bees - here's how to watch the Premier League contest
Watch Brentford vs Tottenham in the Premier League today, with FourFourTwo laying on all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Thursday 01 January 2016
• Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET
• Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, London
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
Brentford are bidding to follow up their impressive 4-1 win over Bournemouth as they host Spurs.
The Bees are going well at the halfway point, as evidenced by their brilliant display against the Cherries to see out 2025.
Tottenham earned a much-needed win over Crystal Palace thanks to Archie Gray's first goal for the club a few days ago.
Pressure is still on Thomas Frank, as he reunites once again with his former side in West London.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Brentford vs Tottenham online, on TV, and from anywhere.
How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham in the UK
Brentford vs Tottenham will be shown live on Sky Sports, as well as every game in the Premier League on Matchweek 19. Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.
The action will be available on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event as well as on Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.
Watch Brentford vs Tottenham in the US
Brentford vs Tottenham will be shown live in the United States on Peacock.
How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Tottenham through Stan Sport.
Watch Brentford vs Tottenham from anywhere
What if you're away from home when Brentford vs Tottenham is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Brentford vs Tottenham: Premier League preview
Brentford were tipped for relegation at the start of the 2025/26 season, but seem to be going well at the midway point.
Keith Andrews has continued where his opposite in the dugout for this one, Frank, left off, as evidenced by some brilliant results on home soil.
The Bees are ranked 7th in the form table over the last six games, winning three, drawing one and losing twice.
Igor Thiago is the division's second top goal scorer with 11 and has been brilliant. Kevin Schade is another who is having a good campaign.
Tottenham have been up and down to say the least, but did earn another big win at Selhurst Park a few days ago.
Frank is facing pressure, but injuries continue to mount up, with a huge number of players out of action at present.
Lucas Bergvall is facing a late fitness test over a groin issue, but Xavi Simons (suspended), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma (both AFCON) are all out.
Brennan Johnson is also said to be on his way to Crystal Palace, so whether the Welshman plays in this one remains to be seen.
Brentford vs Tottenham: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Brentford 3-3 Tottenham
We are predicting goals galore and think this one will end level in West London
