Clattenburg's Premier League career not over yet

Mark Clattenburg's Premier League career is not over yet after the referee was appointed to officiate West Brom's match at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) announced last week that the 41-year-old had taken up a role with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), which was expected to start immediately.

But the Premier League has selected Clattenburg to take charge at The Hawthorns amid reports he will remain part of the team of top-flight officials until the end of the season.

When it does begin, his new role will see him replace former ref Howard Webb, who was head of refereeing in Saudi Arabia but is now taking a position with Major League Soccer.

Clattenburg refereed the finals of Euro 2016, the Champions League and the FA Cup last season.