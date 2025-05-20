Quiz! Can you name every player to start on the first Premier League matchday of 2024/25?

Manchester United beat Fulham 1-0 on the opening day of the 2024/25 Premier League season

Football quiz time: and we are fast approaching the end of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

It's been an anticlimactic end to the season, with champions Liverpool having wrapped up the title weeks ago. We have known for what feels like an eternity that Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town will drop into the Championship.

But how much matchday 1 information can you recall?

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) QUIZ! Can you guess the manager from their career path?

Our latest bumper FourFourTwo quiz tasks you with naming every player to have started on the first day of the season, for each Premier League club.

or this mega quiz, you have 30 minutes to name 220 players, 11 from each Premier League side that started their side's first game of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

If you can't quite figure out who it is you're missing simply login to Kwizly and they will provide you with a helping hand! Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates!

Are you ready? Scroll down to get involved!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Handpicked quizzes we know you'll love

Beyond this season, we've got challenges to test your broad footballing knowledge.

First up, for those who appreciate a good managerial upset, see if you can name every club to have managed a victory against the tactical mastermind, Pep Guardiola. Then, for a true brain-tickler that combines football and wordplay, why not dive into FourFourTwo's first Weekend Crossword, featuring Jay-Jay Okocha, Barcelona shirt numbers, and the Hazard brothers?

For fans of the grand old competition, test your knowledge with The Big FA Cup Quiz, diving into the rich history of football's oldest knockout competition. Then, challenge your memory for loyalty by seeing how many of these football icons were one-club players.

Finally, for the truly global football scholars, can you name every club to have won one of Europe's top five leagues since 1992? Plenty to keep you occupied, too, below…