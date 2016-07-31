Clement: I turned down England role

Paul Clement says he rejected the opportunity to become part of Sam Allardyce's England coaching set-up as his loyalties lie with Bayern Munich.

The former Derby County coach confirmed Allardyce, appointed to replace Roy Hodgson following England's dismal Euro 2016 campaign, had directed the Football Association to approach him about becoming part of his backroom team.

But the 44-year-old wanted Bayern to be his sole focus as Carlo Ancelotti - who replaced Pep Guardiola as head coach at the Allianz Arena - bids to maintain the club's dominance of the Bundesliga and deliver glory in the Champions League.

"It is true the England team would have liked to have had me as assistant coach," Clement told Sport Bild. "There was an inquiry and it is a huge honour.

"I thought about it but there is so much to do at Bayern that it is incompatible.

"That's why, after consulting with the team, I turned it down."

Ex-Sunderland boss Allardyce is expected to name additional members of his coaching team, which presently includes only Sammy Lee, before his maiden match at the helm against Slovakia in September.