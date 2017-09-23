Clement shoulders blame as Swansea's home woes continue

Swansea City boss Paul Clement took the responsibility for their last-gasp 2-1 defeat to Watford.

It looked as though Swansea were set to claim a draw from Saturday's clash at the Liberty Stadium, with Tammy Abraham having cancelled out Andre Gray's early strike.

However, it was not to be for the Swans, as Richarlison's stoppage-time effort sealed the points for Marco Silva's side, and Clement has acknowledged he made mistakes with his team selection in a 3-5-2 formation.

"I thought we played really poorly in the first half and I have to take responsibility," Clement said.

"I chose the shape and the line-up and it proved to be incorrect.

"We played well from the start of the second half. We took the initiative and had more control.

"But the most important thing is not to lose the game after getting the goal and, when I look back at the goals we conceded, they were gifted.

"That's not good enough. I am very disappointed for the supporters because they have come here three times this season and we have lost every game.

"It's supposed to be easier at home, but for some reason it's not at the moment. That needs to change."

Swansea have won just once so far this season - beating Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park - having also secured draws on the road at Tottenham and Southampton.

Watford, on the other hand, sit pretty in fifth, having returned to winning ways following their humiliating defeat to Manchester City last time out.

"I'm really happy with the result. A third away victory in a row and I'm sure that's a first for the club. It's important to stamp that on the club," Silva told BBC Sport.

"We did well in the first 30-40 minutes. We had the chance to kill the game and Swansea reacted. They changed some things at half-time and were really strong in the first 25 mins of the second half.

"It's important the players didn't lose focus and kept believing. When you believe, anything can happen.

"Our players work really hard and we're starting to build something in the changing room. Everyone is together and it's important to continue this way."