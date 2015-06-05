Cleverley replaces Mason in England squad

England have called Tom Cleverley into their squad for matches against the Republic of Ireland and Slovenia after Ryan Mason was forced to withdraw through injury.

Tottenham midfielder Mason picked up a knock in training, prompting Roy Hodgson to turn to Cleverley, who impressed in a loan spell at Aston Villa this season and is reported to be on the brink of leaving Manchester United permanently to join Everton.

Cleverley, 25, won the last of his 13 international caps in a 1-0 home defeat to Germany in November 2013.

He will link up with England ahead of Sunday's friendly with Ireland in Dublin, which serves as preparation for a Euro 2016 qualifier in Slovenia seven days later.