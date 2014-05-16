Clichy philosophical over France omission

Clichy was not selected in the 23-man squad for the tournament for Brazil and is not on the standby list for the competition.

France coach Didier Deschamps has named Manchester United's Patrice Evra and Paris Saint-Germain's Lucas Digne as his two left-backs, with Dynamo Kiev's Benoit Tremoulinas on standby.

Former Arsenal man Clichy conceded he was disappointed by the news but sees the positive side to being omitted from Deschamps' plans.

"It's life and if it is my only bad luck then I am happy because my family are healthy," Clichy is quoted by The Daily Mail .

"Of course I am sad, it is a big tournament you don't want to miss, but I will be fresh for next year, so that is good.

"As for City, I have a three-year contract and the boss has faith in me so I will keep giving my best."