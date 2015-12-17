Clubs will wonder if Mourinho is worth it, says Minto

Major clubs will be wondering whether Jose Mourinho is worth the hassle following his latest tumultuous season, according to former Chelsea player Scott Minto.

The Portuguese manager left Stamford Bridge on Thursday after a run of nine defeats from 16 Premier League matches in defence of their 2014-15 title.

The former Porto and Inter boss also departed Real Madrid in acrimonious circumstances in 2013, reportedly having alienated some players and staff at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Minto, who played for Chelsea between 1994 and 1997, feels Mourinho's issues off the pitch have been just as influential in his demise as the team's struggles on it.

"It seems to me that his comments about the players, that they overachieved, you cannot do that," he told Sky Sports.

"It is not just about the results, it is as much about the comments. Clearly they were not going to go down but I think it is with a heavy heart that [club owner Roman] Abramovich felt he had to act.

"They are part of the reason that made Jose Mourinho so successful, so bloody minded, it is fine for the first couple of years but you can't keep doing that and managers have to evolve themselves.

"For me, as a player, I never really played for a manager. It's about personal pride. But they have gone from champions to almost relegation candidates with these world-class players.

"The Chelsea board have thought 'where do we go from here?' It is much easier to get rid of your manager than a bunch of players.

"It is not just about winning trophies, it is about having a manager who fits the philosophies of the club. He will win you trophies for the first couple of years but he won't sustain it and clubs will wonder if it is all worth it."