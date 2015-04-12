Coach Carver relishing Toon's trip to Anfield

Newcastle face Liverpool on the back of four consecutive Premier League defeats following their 1-0 loss to Sunderland in last week's Tyne-Wear derby, while Liverpool reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup via a narrow 1-0 win at Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

Anfield has been an unhappy ground for Newcastle over the years, having not won a league game at the iconic stadium since 1994 - but Carver is excited by the trip.

"It is a great place to go," said Carver, whose Newcastle side are 13th in the standings.

"Manchester United have just been there and won, they had a difficult situation against Arsenal, they had an FA Cup game against Blackburn on a difficult surface.

"They are in the semi-final of the cup and still have a chance, in my opinion, of finishing in the top four, because they have got so many good players.

"Anfield - the history of football, for me, is Anfield. If you don't want to go there and have a go, then don't be a professional footballer."