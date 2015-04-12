Coach Carver relishing Toon's trip to Anfield
Newcastle United are not daunted by their clash at Anfield, with interim coach John Carver relishing the opportunity of causing an upset.
Newcastle face Liverpool on the back of four consecutive Premier League defeats following their 1-0 loss to Sunderland in last week's Tyne-Wear derby, while Liverpool reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup via a narrow 1-0 win at Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.
Anfield has been an unhappy ground for Newcastle over the years, having not won a league game at the iconic stadium since 1994 - but Carver is excited by the trip.
"It is a great place to go," said Carver, whose Newcastle side are 13th in the standings.
"Manchester United have just been there and won, they had a difficult situation against Arsenal, they had an FA Cup game against Blackburn on a difficult surface.
"They are in the semi-final of the cup and still have a chance, in my opinion, of finishing in the top four, because they have got so many good players.
"Anfield - the history of football, for me, is Anfield. If you don't want to go there and have a go, then don't be a professional footballer."
