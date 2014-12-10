Coach Enrique hails group winners Barcelona

Luis Suarez rounded off a 3-1 victory at Camp Nou with a late strike on Wednesday to ensure the Catalans finish two points clear of the French champions and earn top seeding for the last-16 draw.

Former Barca striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic put PSG ahead in the 15th minute, before Lionel Messi and Neymar made it 2-1 before the interval - the Brazilian's effort a terrific curling strike from 20 yards.

And Luis Enrique reflected on a job well done after the match.

"Our objective was to win the group, and I think we played a serious match," he said. "We were at a good level and we achieved our objective.

"This is a sport that is dictated by results. Today we missed an important player in Dani Alves [who was suspended] but we got on with things and we were able to turn around a difficult game.

"Given the players we've got we always look to play a formation that will do harm to the opponents, and today we had to play to win, looking for space for Messi and Neymar.

"The first half was back to basics, and thanks to our goals we got in front and were able to go into the rest of the game more relaxed."

Suarez added: "PSG are a great side. I think they played well today too, but in the second half we were more relaxed, we controlled the game and with the 2-1 lead we could push on.

"We will be at home in the second leg of the round of 16 and we know that as Barcelona you always have to try and finish top [of the group].

"We have improved as a group a lot. We know that together we can go places, and that's what we're doing."

Barca will face Juventus, Basel, Bayer Leverkusen, Arsenal Manchester City, Schalke or Shakhtar Donetsk in the next round.