Coach Klopp calls for Dortmund backlash

Dortmund suffered yet more domestic disappointment last Saturday, surrendering the lead to go down 2-1 at arch rivals Bayern Munich.

Their defeat at the Allianz Arena represented Klopp's side's fifth straight Bundesliga loss, leaving them second bottom of the German top flight after 10 games.

Dortmund's Champions League form is in stark contrast to their struggles at home, though, as they head into their Group D fixture with Galatasaray having taken maximum points from three matches and knowing that another win will guarantee their place in the last 16.

Klopp saw his side run out 4-0 victors in Istanbul in the reverse fixture a fortnight ago.

And the 47-year-old is targeting a similar level of performance on Tuesday ahead of a tough Bundesliga meeting with in-form Borussia Monchengladbach - who remain unbeaten in 18 competitive outings this term - at the weekend.

"I've already said enough about our situation but I think it's the right approach to just focus on the next game," Klopp commented.

"In our situation it's not that easy because everyone knows that we're playing against Borussa Monchengladbach next Sunday. Nonetheless the only way to go one step ahead is to concentrate on the good things from the last game.

"We're making developments but the results haven't showed this. In another situation people probably would say that the performance against Bayern Munich was really good, because it's hard to beat them and we had the chance.

"But at the moment we can't say this - we lost and in the second half we didn't play like we wanted to. But that's why we want to get the result against Galatasaray and want to improve our movement on the pitch and then benefit from these things in our game against Gladbach on Sunday.

"The date of the Champions League game is no problem.

"We focus only on this game and have to forget the other game on Sunday but we also have to take the positive things from the game against Galatasaray to the game in the Bundesliga."