Coach Susic leaves Bosnia-Herzegovina post

High hopes were held for Bosnia in their first appearance at football's showpiece, but Susic's men failed to qualify from Group F after losing two of their three matches.

And despite a morale-boosting 3-1 win over Iran on Wednesday, Susic has decided to walk from the top job.

"This was my last game at the World Cup," Susic told Brazilian newspaper Lancenet.

"Unfortunately there will not be another one. Sometimes it is a nice feeling to be free of obligations.

"I can decide my own fate and this is my answer."

Susic added that he felt bad for Bosnian fans and thought the team should have reached the last 16 in Brazil.

"I feel sorry for those we have disappointed," he added.

"We should have done better by the quality of our players but now is the time for this team to look forward to (UEFA) Euro 2016 qualifiers.

"We lacked experience and cool heads at crucial moments in the opening two games but I cannot complain about effort. That's just football."