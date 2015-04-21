Trending

Coach Zeman leaves Cagliari for second time

Cagliari have confirmed head coach Zdenek Zeman has resigned with immediate effect as the club battle to survive in Serie A.

The Czech-born coach returned to the helm on March 9 having been sacked in late December following a poor run of form.

However, his replacement Gianfranco Zola failed to turn things around and Cagliari turned to Zeman again in their fight to stay up.

A draw against Empoli in his first game back gave many hope, but four successive defeats have followed and they sit nine points from safety with seven games remaining.

Sunday's 3-0 loss to Napoli was the final straw for Zeman, leaving Cagliari searching for a replacement ahead of their trip to Fiorentina this weekend.