Coach Zeman leaves Cagliari for second time
Cagliari have confirmed head coach Zdenek Zeman has resigned with immediate effect as the club battle to survive in Serie A.
The Czech-born coach returned to the helm on March 9 having been sacked in late December following a poor run of form.
However, his replacement Gianfranco Zola failed to turn things around and Cagliari turned to Zeman again in their fight to stay up.
A draw against Empoli in his first game back gave many hope, but four successive defeats have followed and they sit nine points from safety with seven games remaining.
Sunday's 3-0 loss to Napoli was the final straw for Zeman, leaving Cagliari searching for a replacement ahead of their trip to Fiorentina this weekend.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.