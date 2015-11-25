Cocu revels in PSV's position after Old Trafford draw

Phillip Cocu declared himself "very excited" after PSV significantly boosted their hopes of Champions League progression with a 0-0 draw at Manchester United.

A fine defensive performance earned the Eredivisie side a share of the spoils at Old Trafford on Wednesday, meaning victory at home to CSKA Moscow in the final round of Group B fixtures will secure a spot in the last 16 if United fail to beat Wolfsburg.

And Cocu feels that outcome is just reward for a fine display on Wednesday.

"I am very excited about this result," he told Ziggo Sport. "I've enjoyed our tactical play, our attitude and our way of playing overall.

"United was searching for a way to attack us. Some of our players were even a bit disappointed about the result.

"They wanted to win. For me, a draw is fine. We have a lot of chances to play for in the next game. I am very proud."

PSV were particularly impressive towards the end of the game, with Cocu suggesting his own tactical intervention after United introduced Marouane Fellaini proved decisive.

He added: "We were tactically prepared against the switch that Man Utd made.

"When [Wayne] Rooney went to play very deep in the pitch and Fellaini came in, I opted to play with Isimat Mirin. From that point we controlled the game very well."