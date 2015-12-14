Cocu signs new deal with PSV

PSV head coach Phillip Cocu has signed a contract extension with the Eredivisie champions until 2019.

The former Netherlands midfielder's previous deal was set to expire in 18 months' time and there had been suggestions he could opt to leave the Philips Stadion next year.

However, Cocu still has plenty of targets at PSV after committing to a new deal, telling the club's official website: "We've embarked on a new route - one with a beautiful view. But there's still more to come from the club, as there is from me. That's why I want to continue here.

"We're going to focus on our own youth but, at the same time, we want to continue to supplement the team with more experienced players. We'll continue to do so wherever possible."

PSV were drawn against Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League on Monday and Cocu admits his side will need to be clinical in order to overcome the 2014 finalists.

"Every game they show that they are a fighting machine," he said of Diego Simeone's side. "They don't concede many goals and physically they're a very strong team.

"But against that kind of team, we have to believe in ourselves. You will always get a chance, so we have to do everything to make the most of it.

"You can see Simeone's philosophy when you see Atletico play. They don't have to have the ball all the time. Atletico are the favourites, so we have to be at our best on two occasions. If we do that, then we have a chance of beating them."