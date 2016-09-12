Cocu steels PSV for daunting Champions League group

PSV boss Phillip Cocu is under no illusions over the task awaiting his team in Champions League Group D.

The Dutch champions welcome last season's finalists Atletico Madrid to Eindhoven in Tuesday's opening round of fixtures, in a section completed by Bayern Munich and Russian newcomers Rostov.

Atletico represent familiar foes for PSV, the two sides meeting in the first knockout round last season where Diego Simeone's men prevailed 8-7 on penalties following 210 goalless minutes over the two legs.

"You have to be realistic," Cocu told a pre-match news conference. "We have ambition to get things done in the Champions League.

"But we have very strong opponents. We have confidence and belief to achieve something, otherwise you do not need to start."

PSV chalked up a 4-0 win at NEC on Saturday and Cocu knows they must be similarly clinical in front of goal against one of the most miserly defences in Europe.

"It is a tough opponent of a high level so it makes sense that 15 opportunities will not arise," he said.

"We must be together and organised. If we have a great day we can get a result."