Coentrao defends Ronaldo: 'Speak now, parrots!'

Portugal international and Real Madrid full-back Fabio Coentrao has leapt to the defence of Cristiano Ronaldo after the megastar effectively kept his team in Euro 2016.

Ronaldo scored twice after he set up Portugal's opener for Nani as his team came from behind three times to seal one of the four third-place qualifying positions for the round of 16.

The Madrid man's intervention was well timed after a disappointing opening to the tournament for the three-time Ballon d'Or winner, but after his latest performance Coentrao dared Ronaldo's critics to speak his name once again.

Coentrao posted a photo on Instagram showing his Madrid team-mate pointing to his ear with the caption, "Speak now, parrots!"

A photo posted by on

The left-back is not at Euro 2016, being forced to miss the tournament with a thigh injury suffered while on loan at Monaco last season.