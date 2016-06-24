Coke hopeful Sampaoli can exceed Emery at Sevilla
Sevilla captain Coke made no secret of his disappointment in losing coach Unai Emery, but hopes Jorge Sampaoli can surpass him.
Sevilla's three-time Europa League winning captain Coke says Jorge Sampaoli has a lot to live up to in replacing Unai Emery.
After leading the La Liga outfit to his third-straight Europa League title last season, Emery is reportedly on the verge of taking charge at Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.
Chile's 2015 Copa America-winning coach Sampaoli is the man charged with continuing Sevilla's charge in Spain and Europe, and Coke says he hopes the Argentine can exceed Emery's achievements.
"[Emery] is obviously a major loss, but I think we got a coach, Sampaoli in this case, who is very prepared," he said.
"Emery is a coach who has led us to achieve many titles and finals. Hopefully, Sampaoli can do it as well or better than him."
But Coke admitted that Emery's loss was a big one for him on a personal note.
"He is the coach who has given me more continuity and backed me in difficult times," he said.
"He has been a very important figure on a personal level. He gave us a competitive gene and changed how we played many times until we found the key.
"That blessed key helped us win three European titles."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.