Coke lost for words as Sevilla make history

Sevilla hero Coke was left lost for words after firing his side to Europa League glory for a third season in a row.

Unai Emery's side came from 1-0 down to beat Liverpool 3-1 in Basle and lift the trophy for the fifth time in a decade.

Coke scored twice - his first goals in European competition - after Kevin Gameiro had equalised 17 seconds after half-time following Daniel Sturridge's superb opening goal 10 minutes before the break.

But the Sevilla captain was eager to praise the efforts of the entire squad at the end of a gruelling season as they now prepare for a Copa del Rey final with Barcelona on Sunday.

"It's difficult to explain it," he told beIN Sports. "I want to thank the team we have and all the people who have spent money to come here and who kill for Sevilla.

"Every person who came here is worth three or four. I want them to enjoy it. It was a very special week and it's impossible to start it in the best way. We have a whole city behind us.

"We suffered today and during the whole season. We've had long injuries, which is the worst thing in football, and we've fought for each other.

"The prize doesn't matter. The important thing is that we win. We've had an amazing season and now we have another final.

"Every year we change 10 players. The beginning is difficult and it's hard to get going, so what we've done is all-the-more impressive."

Gameiro, who has scored 29 goals in a superb campaign, added: "I am glad I've kept scoring here. We have wonderful people and supporters. This is historic."