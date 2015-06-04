Colantuono to replace Stramaccioni at Udinese

Udinese have announced Stefano Colantuono will replace Andrea Stramaccioni from the start of next season following a frustrating campaign.

The 52-year-old will be tasked with sparking an upturn in fortunes, after the club finished 16th in Serie A this term - just seven points clear of the relegation zone.

After ending the season with four successive defeats, Udinese opted to part company with Stramaccioni.

And a club statement on Thursday read: "Udinese announces that it has entrusted the technical management of the first team to Stefano Colantuono.

"The relationship with the coach will start from 1 July 2015, and will last two years."