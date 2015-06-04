Colantuono to replace Stramaccioni at Udinese
Stefano Colantuono has been confirmed as Udinese's new head coach after the club parted company with Andrea Stramaccioni.
Udinese have announced Stefano Colantuono will replace Andrea Stramaccioni from the start of next season following a frustrating campaign.
The 52-year-old will be tasked with sparking an upturn in fortunes, after the club finished 16th in Serie A this term - just seven points clear of the relegation zone.
After ending the season with four successive defeats, Udinese opted to part company with Stramaccioni.
And a club statement on Thursday read: "Udinese announces that it has entrusted the technical management of the first team to Stefano Colantuono.
"The relationship with the coach will start from 1 July 2015, and will last two years."
