Colback looking for Black Cats momentum

The midfielder's 95th-minute strike on Saturday rescued a 2-2 draw, extended Sunderland's unbeaten run to four league games and moved them to within two points of safety.

Colback is now hoping the morale-boosting fightback against Cardiff will inspire Sunderland to a home victory over Aston Villa on New Year's Day.

"A late goal like that can really bring the confidence in and we'll go into Aston Villa with plenty of it," he told the club's official website.

"We’ve been doing well at home recently and obviously the fans get right behind us and that’ll help, so we need to play our football and try and get the win."

"The games are coming thick and fast and obviously when you're in our position it's maybe a good thing, because if we win against Villa we could be out of the bottom three.

"We've got to look to win our home games and then take what we can away from home."

Colback has made 17 appearances for Sunderland this season, with his goal against Cardiff his first in over two years in the league.