Cole apologises to Gerrard for penalty miss

Ashley Cole has apologised to Steven Gerrard after missing a penalty in LA Galaxy's shoot-out defeat to Colorado Rapids in the MLS Western Conference semi-finals.

The Galaxy triumphed 1-0 in the first leg in California but lost by the same scoreline at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Sunday, with extra time unable to separate the two sides.

Gerrard converted the opening spot-kick of the penalty shoot-out but Giovani dos Santos and Cole failed to score from 12 yards, with Marco Pappa securing a 3-1 win for the Rapids.

The former Liverpool midfielder appeared to bid farewell to the LA fans in an Instagram post last month, with speculation mounting he could be set to retire.

Feeling partially to blame for Gerrard missing out on a first league title of his decorated career, Cole issued an apology to his team-mate.

"Back to LA sad, disappointed, angry, penalty kicks are there for someone to be a hero [and] I was not," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"Now it's time to think, reflect and try to put behind [us] a tough season.

"Thank you to my team-mates, staff and everyone involved with LA Galaxy, and a special thanks and apology to the legend that is Steven Gerrard.

"I don't know what's going to happen but it's been a pleasure to play alongside you for club and country."