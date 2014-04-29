Cole still dreaming of a World Cup place

Leighton Baines and Luke Shaw are favourites to get the nod from Roy Hodgson for the upcoming tournament in Brazil with Cole having spent most of the season playing second-fiddle to Chelsea teammate Cesar Azpilicueta.

The 107-cap veteran offered a reminder as to why he is England's fifth-most represented player in history with assured performances against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool last week.

Cole is aware England fans may have grown tired of him after 13 years on the international stage but the 33-year-old insists he is not done with just yet in an interview with beIN Sports.

"There was probably a lot of pressure on me to fight for my England spot," Cole said.

"Maybe not just my starting spot even - just to get on the plane. I think everyone wanted me to fail, to be honest.

"I think real football fans understand what I bring to a team and what I give to a team and if I do make it on the plane hopefully people can see that.

"But ultimately most people wanted me to fail in Madrid last week, for sure.

"Maybe people have seen me play for 13 years for my country and have probably had enough of it.

"You look at the players and you have Baines who is playing brilliant and young Luke Shaw who has done amazing this season so I don't blame them, they've got reasons to, but like I said in my Nike ad - I'm not done yet."

England have been placed against Italy, Uruguay and Costa Rica in Group D at the World Cup in Brazil.

Hodgson's team kick-off their campaign against Italy in Manaus on June 14.