Coleman in good spirits despite season-ending injury, says Koeman

Seamus Coleman is in good spirits as he continues his recovery from a double leg break, according to Everton manager Ronald Koeman.

Republic of Ireland full-back Coleman sustained the season-ending injury during a challenge with Wales' Neil Taylor on March 24.

Koeman, along with members of his coaching team and Everton captain Phil Jagielka, visited Coleman in his home country on April 11 and, despite facing up to a year on the sidelines, the Dutchman says the defender is upbeat.

"It was great to see Seamus," Coleman said at his press conference ahead of Everton's Premier League clash with Burnley.

"To get a lot of support from the fans and the players and the management, I think it's good to do that for the boy.

"He lost that frustration of the injury and he is now ready to start his recovery. He will come back in one week and start to recover well.

"The boy is that type of professional. It was a big disappointment for everybody, first of all for the player himself.

"But he has put it away and he is now strong and positive and ready to start again."

Today we visit Seamus Coleman and his Family! Looking strong and positive April 11, 2017

Coleman has joined fellow long-term absentee Yannick Bolasie on the sidelines at Goodison Park, while James McCarthy is also out with a long-standing hamstring problem.

However, Koeman did confirm that Muhamed Besic - who has missed the entirety of the season with a knee injury sustained in a pre-season friendly against Manchester United - is nearing a return, having featured for Everton's Under-23s on Monday.