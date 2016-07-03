Coleman rates Ramsey's performances 'off the chart'

Chris Coleman has described Aaron Ramsey's performances at Euro 2016 as "off the chart" as he prepares Wales for a semi-final against Portugal without the Arsenal midfielder.

Ramsey was instrumental as Wales came from behind to stun Belgium and claim a 3-1 win in Friday's quarter-final at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

But Ramsey and Ben Davies will miss Wednesday's last-four clash with Portugal in Lyon because of suspension, leaving Coleman with two major holes to fill.

"Some of Aaron Ramsey's performances have been off the chart," Coleman said. "And we've noticed the difference in Ben [Davies] in this last season since he has been at Tottenham and fighting for that left-back spot with Danny Rose.

"He [Davies] plays a slightly different role for us but his performances have been outstanding. Both players would be a loss to any team.

"But the attitude of the players who haven't played has been fantastic and that has kept the dressing room really strong and kept the vibe really positive.

"One or two of them are going to get a chance in this next game and that's how it works. You never know what's going to happen, especially in a tournament where two yellow cards in a short space of time can change a lot in terms of who plays and who doesn't.

"The other guys who have worked hard will now get a look in for this next game and it's not a bad one to get a start in the semi-final of a major tournament."

Gareth Bale will face off against Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, who has found the net twice - both goals coming in the group-stage draw with Hungary - in the tournament.

"They are two of the best players on the planet, they know each other well but I don't suppose there will be any love lost," Coleman added.

"Both teams know what's at stake, any friendship waits until after the game and our approach will be the same. We can't afford to stop and think."