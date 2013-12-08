Coloccini: Newcastle have learned from mistakes

Alan Pardew's side won just twice on the road in the Premier League last season but the 1-0 victory over Manchester United on Saturday - Yohan Cabaye's goal securing their first league win at Old Trafford in 41 years - was Newcastle's fourth away triumph this term.

And Coloccini believes the bitter experience of last season's miserable away days have helped Newcastle this time around.

"After the mistakes of last year I think we have learned a lot away from home," Coloccini said.

"We now know when we can play and when we have to be a bit more direct.

"If you stop to think, the goal came from a long ball from Tim (Krul) to Moussa (Sissoko), and sometimes you need to play like that.

"We want to keep the ball all the time but sometimes you have to change it and you also have to fight.

"Another clean sheet was very important - massive.

"We were playing against a big team and so to keep a clean sheet against a team like Manchester United means we are working hard for each other."

Last season's corresponding fixture saw the visitors take the lead three times before eventually succumbing 4-3, and the Argentina international felt Saturday's victory was sweet revenge.

"It is a special day because after 41 years we finally won here," he added.

"The fans have to be proud of the team because on top of the result we played well. We beat Manchester United and it wasn't lucky; we deserved it.

"The last time we played here we played really well but we didn't get the result we wanted. But this year we played well and got the three points and our confidence is really high.

"We were more determined to win. Today we worked hard together and that is why the team won."