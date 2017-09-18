Cologne claims are 'ridiculous and grotesque', says Dortmund's Zorc

Cologne have no grounds to appeal against the influence of the video assistant referee (VAR) in their defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Sunday, according to BVB sporting director Michael Zorc.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos' goal - Dortmund's second in a 5-0 win - came after VAR was used to overrule a foul given by referee Patrick Ittrich, but Cologne have lodged a protest against the decision as the whistle was blown before the ball crossed the line.

Dortmund's Zorc laughed off those claims, however, saying Cologne should accept the outcome, as the correct decision was ultimately made.

"Protesting now would be grotesque and ridiculous," he told Rage. "Everyone wanted VAR and now we have it.

"When we start to play around with the game, and whether the whistle was blown before the ball was on or behind the line, it is absolutely irrelevant for me.

"The shot was clear. No players had the chance to prevent the goal. It was not a foul - it was a regular goal, it was a fact.

"In the sporting evaluation of this game, there are really no two opinions."