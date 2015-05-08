Cologne mascot Hennes projected onto Hoover Dam

Cologne's club crest, complete with club mascot Hennes the goat, has been projected onto the Hoover Dam in the United States, with the club claiming a record for "the biggest Hennes ever".

The image, which stretched over an area of 39,000 square metres, was used during testing ahead of a promotional film to launch the world's first self-driven truck, with organisers - the Cologne-based PR agency Oliver Schrott Kommunikation (OSK) - setting a record for the most powerful projection.

Schrott and a number of his colleagues are fans of the Bundesliga outfit, prompting the decision to beam their beloved goat onto the iconic structure, which sits on the Colorado River on the border between Arizona and Nevada.

"The fantastic photos of the FC logo on the Hoover Dam are an honour for us and we are naturally very pleased," said Cologne managing director Alexander Wehrle.

"It is great that FC fans are working on such extravagant projects and ensuring that 1. FC Koln has a presence on one of the most famous structures of mankind.

"That is really just different."

Hennes VIII, as he is officially known, hit the headlines earlier this season when he was offered an apology by Anthony Ujah after the striker tugged on his horns in celebration during a 4-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.