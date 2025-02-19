The Germany Euro 2025 away kit is out, with Adidas using some interesting Graffiti artwork

Adidas is bringing modern graffiti style to the German team for their Euro 2025 shirt

Adidas Germany Euro 2025 away kit
Inspired by German Graffiti the new away kit makes a bold statement (Image credit: Adidas)
Adidas has released the Germany Euro 2025 shirt in a stunning burgundy colour that is sure to look fantastic on the pitches of Switzerland this summer.

With Euro 2025 just around the corner, Adidas has started releasing some interesting designs for the tournament in the form of away kits, with Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden and Wales all receiving updates to what they'll be wearing.

The Germany national team are looking to get their dominant ship back on course. The nation has won the women's Euros eight times and almost added a ninth in 2022, only to lose to England in the final. They will want to go one better this summer.

The Germany Euro 2025 away shirt looks utterly brilliant

Adidas Germany Euro 2025 away kit

The Germany away kit (Image credit: Adidas)

Inspired by Graffiti murals found across German cities, Adidas has decided to implement these elements as part of the design for the new Germany away kit.

Bold patterns sit atop a truly lovely looking base colour, which is sure to do the business as Germany target glory in the neighbouring Switzerland this summer.

The back of the Germany away kit

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas says: "Germany’s away kit celebrates the rich street art scene found across the country. Striking lines in varying shades of red and pink are applied in a modern graffiti style, embodying the vibrant murals found across the heart of these cosmopolitan cities.

"A yellow ‘Deutschland’ neck sign-off - in a spray paint style - adds to the design."

The Germany away shirt for the Euros

The spray painting patterns are in ode to Graffiti (Image credit: Adidas)

Like the entire range of Euro 2025 away jerseys it's made with 100 percent recycled materials. By reusing materials that have already been created, Adidas say it helps to reduce waste, decrease reliance on finite resources and reduce the footprint of the products they make.

The Germany 25 (Women's Team) Away Authentic Jersey is available to buy now from Adidas and selected retailers priced at £130.

Players pose in the new away shirt

Adidas Germany Away Women's shirt (Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas Germany 25 (Women's Team) Away Jersey

Germany’s away kit celebrates the rich street art scene found across the country.

Sarah Rendell
Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.

