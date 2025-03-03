Quiz! Can you guess the 20 sponsors missing from these shirts?
We all love a good shirt sponsor - but how much do you pay attention to them?
There's nothing better than a good shirt sponsor.
It can make or break a shirt. Carlsberg, Newcastle Brown Ale, Doritos. We could sit here all day reminiscing about retro football kits and their sponsor.
But can you really guess a sponsor by just looking at the shirt?
Were going to show you 20 different shirts and all you have to do is tell us the sponsor that was on it.
Easy right? It'll certainly separate the football fanatics from the plastic fans.
You can grab a hint, too. Just sign into Kwizly and we'll give you a helping hand.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends too!
Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.
