Quiz! Can you guess the 20 sponsors missing from these shirts?

There's nothing better than a good shirt sponsor.

It can make or break a shirt. Carlsberg, Newcastle Brown Ale, Doritos. We could sit here all day reminiscing about retro football kits and their sponsor.

But can you really guess a sponsor by just looking at the shirt?

QUIZ! Can you name every single FA Cup winner in order?

Were going to show you 20 different shirts and all you have to do is tell us the sponsor that was on it.

Easy right? It'll certainly separate the football fanatics from the plastic fans.

You can grab a hint, too. Just sign into Kwizly and we'll give you a helping hand.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends too!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

