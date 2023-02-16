Quiz! Can you name which teams wore these 50 shirts?

No time limit on this one, 50 shirts to guess.

Following football shirts is a sport within itself. There are those that don't care what their team wear so long as they win. There are others who start supporting a team just because of the shirt.

They're bigger than ever, too. It used to be that football shirts would change every few years but now, there are three per season, plus extra special ones that drop throughout the campaign.

It really matters to some people. Some shirts are lucky, others evoke particular memories and some look great for all the wrong reasons.

So we've dug out 50 of our faves from Classic Football Shirts (opens in new tab). All we want you to do is tell us which team they belong to.

