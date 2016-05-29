Colombia 3 Haiti 1: Cuadrado helps Pekerman's side to win

Colombia will carry winning form into the Copa America Centenario after a 3-1 victory over Haiti in a friendly on Sunday.

Juan Cuadrado and substitute Roger Martinez struck in the second half at Marlins Park in Miami in what was the only lead-up friendly ahead of the tournament for Jose Pekerman's men.

Dayro Moreno had put Colombia ahead before Wilde-Donald Guerrier levelled for Haiti, who had Max Hilaire sent off before the break.

Pekerman's men capitalised through Cuadrado and Martinez to seal a third straight win heading into their Copa opener against the United States on Friday.

Haiti have won just one of their past six matches and face Peru, Brazil and Ecuador in Group B at the Copa.

Cuadrado threatened early for Colombia, but saw his long-range strike deflected and well saved by Johnny Placide.

Colombia's early pressure would lead to the 13th-minute opener.

Sebastian Perez mis-kicked an effort towards goal, but Dayro Moreno was on hand to find the net on the turn to make it 1-0.

As Haiti chased an equaliser, Colombia threatened as Perez went close and Marlos Moreno sent a shot straight at Placide on the counter-attack on the half-hour mark.

However, poor set-piece marking would lead to an equaliser 10 minutes before half-time.

Wisla Krakow's Guerrier lost his marker at a corner before heading in a Jeff Louis cross for the leveller.

Haiti's chances of a result were dealt a blow six minutes prior to the break, with Hilaire given a second yellow card for a rash challenge on Daniel Torres.

Colombia had to wait until the second half to take advantage of their numerical advantage through Cuadrado.

The Chelsea-owned attacker was the beneficiary of a lightning counter, Dayro Moreno feeding Cuadrado through down the right before he chipped the onrushing Placide from an angle.

Guerrier had a chance to respond immediately but was denied by David Ospina in a one-on-one, with the Arsenal goalkeeper also called into action just after the hour-mark.

After containing Haiti through that period, Colombia made it 3-1 thanks to Martinez, who replaced Carlos Bacca at half-time.

A fine team move saw Marlos Moreno put Guillermo Celis in down the right and he squared for Martinez to tap in the sealer.