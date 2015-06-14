Colombia lacked rhythm in Copa opener - Pekerman

Colombia can bounce back from Sunday's Copa America defeat to Venezuela, according to coach Jose Pekerman, who maintains his side will find top gear.

Jose Salomon Rondon's second-half header settled the Group C opener at the Estadio El Teniente as Pekerman's side looked a far cry from the challengers they had been billed as prior to the tournament.

Lacking invention and attacking threat for much of the clash, Colombia have work to do to qualify for the next round but Pekerman maintains all is not lost.

"We regret the defeat but congratulate Venezuela for being a great opponent," he told reporters.

"This is a typical opening match in the Copa America, where it always takes a little time to find the rhythm.

"Unfortunately in this game the result has not helped. We could not link the game and complete the passes that we usually do. We had difficulties."

Looking ahead to Colombia's clash with Brazil in Santiago on Wednesday, Pekerman added: "We will not change our system of play, all rivals are important."