Colombia overcome USA for final Olympics football place

Colombia became the final team to qualify for football at the Rio Olympics after a 2-1 win over the United States on Tuesday.

Carlos Restrepo's side completed a 3-2 aggregate victory with their win at Toyota Stadium, becoming the final team to reach Rio.

Roger Martinez's first-half opener in Texas had been cancelled out by a Deiver Machado own goal just before the hour-mark.

But Martinez struck again to send Colombia on their way, with Chelsea's Matthew Miazga and substitute Luis Gil sent off for USA.

It marks the fifth time Colombia have qualified for the Olympics as they joined 15 others for the Games.

USA were fourth at Sydney 2000, but last reached the Games in 2008.