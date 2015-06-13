Colombia v Venezuela: Ospina backs Falcao

Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina would welcome captain Radamel Falcao in London as they prepare for their Copa America opener on Sunday.

Monaco forward Falcao scored just four Premier League goals during his time on loan at Manchester United in 2014-15 as he struggled to make his mark.

But he gets a chance to turn his year around, leading Colombia into their clash against Venezuela at the Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua.

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has hinted at being interested in signing Falcao, and Arsenal goalkeeper Ospina would welcome his countryman in England's capital.

"He is a great leader on and off the field," Ospina said.

"It's the kind of person that he is, he has always been an example, and now in the national team, he demonstrates to us, that despite what happened at Manchester United, he's always been positive, always trained to his maximum.

"So we are very calm, because we know we have the best striker, we know his importance for the squad.

"And if that chance arrives, of going to Chelsea, to share a city with him would be very positive for both of us."

Goals for Falcao at international level have been no problem, with the 29-year-old scoring in his nation's past three matches.

Jose Pekerman's men have won seven straight encounters leading into the Copa America, making them one of the dark horses.

They also have a good record against Venezuela, winning 15 of the 33 meetings between the nations.

"Of course, Venezuela comes into the tournament at an improving level and they have important players that bring lots of experience to the team," Ospina said.

"They are hungry to achieve something. Their level has increased a lot, so we must be very focused so we can get a positive result."

Venezuela have won three of their past four outings, albeit against lesser opposition than Colombia in Peru and Honduras (twice).

Group C also includes Brazil and Peru, making this a clash Colombia will definitely be eyeing three points from.