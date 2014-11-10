Colombia Wrap: Santa Fe clinch top seeding

At the culmination of 18 matchdays, just three points separated third-placed Atletico Nacional from 10th place Patriotas Boyaca - the latter missing out on the finals after a 2-0 loss to the former.

Both sides were level on 26 points heading into the fixture, with a plethora of permeations coming from the fixtures played synonymously on Sunday.

As it turned out, Daniel Bocanegra struck a brace in Medellin to see Atletico not only advance to the finals but do so as the third seed.

Jefferson Cuero's late goal gave Santa Fe a 1-0 win at home to Junior, taking them top of the table - and booking their two-legged knockout final with Atletico Huila.

Huila were beneficiaries of Boyaca's loss, as they were also defeated - 1-0 by Uniautonoma - but knew their fate in the finals was sealed given other results.

Santa Fe and Huila will do battle in their knockout tie.

Yimmi Chara scored the game's only goals as Tolima beat Millonarios 1-0 - and claimed the seventh seeding after three wins in their past four.

In-form Tolima will meet Medellin in the quarter-finals, after the latter lost 3-1 at Boyaca Chico to lose top spot.

Aguilas Pereira also won three of their past four - including Sunday's 2-1 come-from-behind win at Once Caldas - to move fourth and book a quarter-final against the same opposition.

The other final sees Atletico Nacional face Deportivo Cali, who were 3-2 losers at La Equidad.

Alianza Petrolera secured a 3-2 win late at Envigado, but missed out on a top-eight spot on goal difference to Atletico Huila.

Deportivo Pasto and Fortaleza played out a 1-1 stalemate.