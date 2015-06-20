Colorado Rapids 1 Dallas 1: Visitors' winless MLS run continues

Dallas' winless MLS run stretched to six matches after conceding late to draw 1-1 against Colorado Rapids.

Oscar Pareja's men had gone ahead through a 71st-minute goal from Fabian Castillo and were on track to secure their first league victory since mid-May, when they beat Los Angeles Galaxy.

But Dillon Serna struck with two minutes remaining at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Denver to earn a point for the Rapids.

Dallas - who had a US Open Cup win on Tuesday - jump into fourth in the Western Conference, while the struggling Rapids remain bottom with just two victories.

Colombian Castillo made the most of his chance with 19 minutes remaining.

The 23-year-old received a pass from Kyle Bekker on the edge of the area before taking a touch inside and curling an effort on goal.

Rapids goalkeeper Clint Irwin got a hand on the shot but was only able to push it into the top corner.

But the Rapids equalised in the 88th minute as Serna volleyed a Drew Moor cross into the bottom corner.

Castillo then struck the post as Dallas were unfortunate not to find a late winner.