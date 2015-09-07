Columbus Crew 0 FC Dallas 3: Texeira inspires efficient visitors

FC Dallas boosted their Western Conference title hopes with a 3-0 win over a wasteful Columbus Crew on Sunday.

Federico Higuain missed a first-half penalty and Dallas took full advantage at Columbus Crew Stadium - with Atiba Harris, Michael Barrios and David Texeira all on target as the visitors claimed back-to-back wins.

Dallas, who have played two fewer matches than West pacesetters LA Galaxy, moved up to third in the West on 44 points, two adrift of the reigning MLS Cup champions.

The Crew entered the fixture having not lost in seven home MLS matches, and had a golden opportunity to take the lead when Jack McInerney was bundled over by Matt Hedges in the 24th minute.

However, Higuain sent the resulting penalty wide of the post.

Dallas went up the other end and made Columbus pay two minutes later, Harris directing a diving header into the net from inside the six-yard box after being teed up by Texeira.

The Crew almost restored parity on the hour-mark after onrushing goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez failed to collect the ball, but McInerney could not keep his shot underneath the crossbar with an open goal at his mercy.

Barrios doubled the visitors' lead in the 67th minute, capping a swift counter-attacking move which started on the half-way line, as he fended off two opponents and placed the ball beyond Steve Clark.

And Texeira scored a goal of his own two minutes later with a low shot from outside the area.